Tired Lamar Odom Goes Clubbing To Forget About Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom is on the look out for love this summer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And he’s hoping that a new lady will make him finally forget all about ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The 37-year-old 6ft 10 inch former athlete was at Fuego Lounge’s roof party in Los Angeles recently hoping to score.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Lamar was playing it pretty low-key and was wearing a green t-shirt and cut off grey style shorts.

“He wasn’t drunk or high and he was talking to a few women – he told one that he wanted to forget about Khloe Kardashian.

“People were coming over to him constantly requesting photographs and he looked pretty tired and worn-out by it all.

“It was a beautiful summer’s evening and there were plenty of ladies to choose from but Lamar left pretty early, on his own, via a side exit to return to his nearby loft.”

Odom admitted in an interview that his drugs use and infidelity destroyed his marriage to Kardashian, 33, who’s now dating the Cleveland Cavaliers 26-year-old star Tristan Thompson.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel back in October 2015 after taking pills and other drugs.

The former NBA star claimed reality TV stints on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Khloe & Lamar led to infidelity.

“It also opened this gate up with other women who probably wouldn’t have been interested in me,” he said. “When I became Khloé Kardashian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing. People who didn’t even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy.”

