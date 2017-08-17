‘This Is Us’ Star Reveals SHOCKING TRUTH Behind Chrissy Metz’s Diva Behavior

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz’s disastrous diva demands is destroying NBC’s hit show, claimed a snitch who spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com, but now one pal is coming to the actress’ defense.

Reggie Watkins, who played the best friend of Chris Sullivan‘s character on the series, slammed speculation that Metz, 36, is a behind-the-scenes brat.

“She was delightful, great sense of humor,” Watkins gushed about working with the widely adored star on set of This Is Us . “She was so fun — laughing and singing; and she’s from Florida so she had that southern twang going on. I love her!”

As Radar previously reported exclusively, sudden stardom and the popular program’s pressure on her to slim down amped up 400-lb Metz’s diva demands.

“Chrissy’s been throwing her weight around like a bull in a china shop,” the source spilled at the time. “She snaps at makeup people, she won’t take direction, and she has fits because wardrobe has the toughest time fitting her!”

PHOTOS: Spotted: Rob Kardashian Seen For The First Time In Months, Shows Drastic Weight Gain On Burger Run

“She boasts she’s lost 100 pounds, but she’s already gained a lot of it back,” said the insider. “Now she’s complaining the stress of the show is making her even hungrier!”

“Chrissy panics whenever she has to do a red carpet,” the insider squealed. “She hates watching people whisper how fat she is.”

The queen-sized star’s rep denied any problems, but Radar’s informant insists the stressed-out diva is back to wolfing down 5,000 calories a day.

“She’ll pound an entire pack of doughnuts at once!” tattled the source. “The production assistants have to go through her dressing room and toss out all the junk food she’s stashed away.”

PHOTOS: Pregnant Beyonce’s Diva Demands Derail Grammys Rehearsals

Though a spokesman for Twentieth Century Fox Television and NBC denied the claims, telling Radar, “Chrissy is a consummate professional, beloved by cast, crew and everyone at the studio and network. There is absolutely no truth to these unsubstantiated and malicious rumors,” our behind-the-scenes mole begs to differ. “Chrissy’s had terrible mood swings,” a show spy sneered.

To make matters worse — Metz doesn’t completely deny her diva ways! The actress appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday where she admitted to having nearly gotten kicked off his show when she attended as a audience member ten years ago! Metz revealed she was so rowdy that one of Kimmel’s guards desperately tried to boot her! Cheryl Hines was Kimmel’s guest that night, and since she and Metz went to rival Florida schools the two-ton star felt it was necessary to shout out support for the University of Florida, where she attended for her undergrad.

The diva antics Metz showcased ten years ago have only gotten worse with her breakout success playing weight-challenged Kate Pearson. It’s “sent her over the edge,” according to the source.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.