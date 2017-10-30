Maci Bookout Demands Junkie Ryan Edwards Take Drug Test: ‘You Have To Pass!’

Teen Mom OG is back – and so is the drama! In a sneak peek for Season 7, Maci Bookout demanded her baby daddy Ryan Edwards take a drug test.

“As his father, you have to pass a drug test and we are going to be there,” Bookout told Edwards in the promo.

As readers know, Edwards fell asleep at the wheel while driving his wife Mackenzie Standifer to their wedding. His wife accused him of driving while on Xanax.

PHOTOS: Maci Bookout Is Expecting A Daughter With Boyfriend Taylor McKinney

After the episode aired, Edwards entered rehab for drug use.

Also in the trailer, Amber Portwood kicked her fiancé Matt Baier to the curb!

“I promise I’m stronger than I look,” she said. “I’m tired of being with someone that walks away. Get out!”

Portwood dumped Baier in May when he failed a lie detector test after cheating rumors surfaced.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Flashes Engagement Ring While Out With Fiancé In NYC

Despite the broken engagement, the two continued to live together and appeared on Marriage Bootcamp to save their relationship.

Portwood is now dating new boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

As for Farrah Abraham, she revealed that she’s moving to Los Angeles with her daughter Sophia.

PHOTOS: Teen Mom Porn Star Farrah Abraham’s Sex Book Seems True To Life

And finally Catelynn Lowell, who has struggled with anxiety and depression, said, “I can’t let my fears dictate what I want in life.”

The new season of Teen Mom OG airs Monday, November 27 at 9p.m. with a second episode airing at 11p.m.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.