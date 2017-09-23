Jenelle Evans Calls Off Wedding Just One Day Before Ceremony In Massive Fight

Jenelle Evans’ dreams of happily ever after seem to have been shattered! The Teen Mom 2 star called off her wedding tonight in a dramatic fight with fiancé David Eason moments before her rehearsal dinner, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The mother of three was livid that her baby daddy worked on their home all day instead of pampering her on the first day of their wedding weekend, an insider told Radar.

“You’re not giving a f**k what I feel,” she screamed at Eason. “No, I’m done, you can have the ring!”

The 25-year-old proceeded to slam her engagement ring on a table in the backyard of her North Carolina home in front of shocked guests.

She then vented to a friend during the epic meltdown, referring to her bitter estrangement from mother Barbara.

“I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation. I don’t have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention This is my house, and he does not give a f**k,” she fumed. “I’ve been crying all day.”

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans: 18 Secrets, Scandals & Lies From The Controversial ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Troubled Life

“Everyone is going to see the way I feel. I’m not doing this.”

Evans then stormed off the property, and drove away in a huff. Puzzled guests began to trickle off the property.

Eason defended himself to Radar.

PHOTOS: Face-Off! Jenelle Evans Headed For Nasty Custody Showdown

“When I’m out here working constantly, every f***ing minute of the day, she’s sitting around,” he said. “This place looks different every day. It’s all because of me. These people wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for me.”

Evans’ son Kaiser, 3, ran around the backyard unattended as his enraged mother returned home and cried to friends.

For more on the drama, keep reading Radar.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.