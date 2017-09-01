Shocking Autopsy: Stevie Ryan Hanged Herself After Depression, Drug & Alcohol Use

Actress Stevie Ryan hanged herself in her Los Angeles home on July 1 after years of suffering from depression. Months after the 33-year-old’s death, RadarOnline.com has obtained the Coroner’s Report that reveals exclusive details on the shocking suicide.

“The cause of death is hanging,” the report obtained from the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office read, “Based on the history and circumstances, the manner of death is suicide.”

The report explained how Ryan had a medical history of depression and anxiety, and had been treated by mental health professionals for the past two years.

“[Ryan] spoke with her mother via telephone on 6/30/2017 and stated, ‘Now that grandpa is dead, there’s no reason to live,’” the report read.

Ryan’s parents drove to her home on July 1 when they were unable to contact her.

“Upon entering the residence, [Ryan] was found hanging from a hook attached to the door by an elastic band wrapped around her neck,” the report continued. “No trauma was noted, no foul play is suspected. No suicide note was found at the scene.”

According to the report, Ryan began having “suicidal ideations” in 2015 and was prescribed medication.

“[Ryan] was known to spoke marijuana and drink alcohol on rare occasion,” the report explained. “[Ryan] mentioned to her family that she made an unsuccessful attempt at suicide by hanging herself within the past month.”

Ryan’s medical conditions were suspected to be originated from her professional career, the report claims.

Ryan was taken off Prozac two weeks prior to her death. Prescription medications were collected from the kitchen area, as well as a journal that stated she dealt with depression and was taking Xanax. Marijuana and glass pipes were also located throughout the residence.

According to the toxicology report, no drugs or alcohol were detected in her system at the time of her death.

Ryan moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19 and found fame with her viral videos. She became known for her parodies of Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse.

She starred in Stevie TV, a comedy sketch series on VH1.

Ryan also became known for feuding with the cast of Teen Mom over Twitter, especially Jenelle Evans.

“I know we pretty much hated each other, but I’m sorry you had to go so soon pretty girl,” Evans tweeted at the time of her death.

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra revealed that he had spoken to Ryan about her depression.

“I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of @CatelynnLowell #RIP,” he tweeted.

