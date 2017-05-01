‘Teen Mom 2’ Bad Dad Adam Lind DUMPED By Fiancee After Meth Scandal

Life just keeps getting worse for Teen Mom 2‘s ultimate bad news baby daddy Adam Lind.

Just a few weeks after failing a court-mandated drug test for meth and amphetamine the 27-year-old father of two was kicked to the curb by his beautiful fiancée, Stasia Lynn Huber.



“They are no longer together after everything that happened,” a source close to the occupational therapy student and fitness model, 26, told Radar. “All of the recent drama has torn them apart.”

Plus, “there’s a lot more going on that people don’t know or understand,” the insider said.

Huber stuck with Lind through two years of his child support and custody battles, cheating rumors and nude photo scandals. But drugs and other bad behavior led to their final break-up last week.

“He has a whole new group of friends who participate in illegal things,” the source revealed. “Stasia had enough.”

As Radar previously reported, Lind has also recently been shut down in court. He requested to modify child support payments to Houska, 25, and other baby mama Taylor Halbur, but a judge tossed his petition.

He still owes thousands in overdue payments to both women.

