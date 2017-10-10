‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Expecting ANOTHER Child: ‘I’m So Freaking Excited!’

While Jenelle Evans is having a meltdown over MTV airing an explosive fight between her and David Eason, her ex-husband Courtland Rogers is the happiest he’s ever been! Rogers revealed over Twitter that he’s expecting his second child with his new girlfriend.

Rogers’ girlfriend Lindsey Renee posted a photo of the couple with the caption, “This summer me and my love.”

This summer me and my love pic.twitter.com/cy4MLfYo30 — Lindsey Renee💗 (@GypsyLindz31) October 6, 2017

Rogers, who is already father to a daughter from a previous relationship, commented, “I cannot wait for the 25th to get here so we can find out if it’s a boy or a girl… I’m so freaking excited.”

Evans’ ex-husband seems like a loving baby daddy so far, as his girlfriend tweeted, “My baby took me to Outback to get blooming onion… #Pregoproblems #Spoiled.”

Evans, 25, and Rogers were married from 2012 to 2014. Their marriage was tumultuous, as they both admitted to being hooked on heroin.

Evans even claimed she suffered a miscarriage after he punched her in the stomach during an altercation.

In court papers obtained from Brunswick County District Court, a warrant for Rogers’ arrest was issued for the alleged January 11, 2013 offenses of assault on a female and battery of unborn child.

Rogers was arrested on March 5, 2013 with a court hearing scheduled for April 8, 2013. As part of a plea deal, his 75-day prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on supervised probation for 24 months. He was ordered to pay $200 and complete a domestic violence offenders program.”

Rogers slammed the allegations exclusively to Radar.

“I never in my life have hit her,” he said. “I never touched her. If we were ever fighting I made sure she wouldn’t hit me. I never swung or hit her or anything. That is the God’s honest truth.”

Evans is now married to David Eason, who she shares daughter Ensley with. She is also mother to Kaiser, 3, from a previous relationship with Nathan Griffith and Jace, 8, from a previous relationship with Andrew Lewis.

Earlier today, she threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 after she accused them of bad editing.

“Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for,” she wrote on Instagram. “Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird ass shit from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?! I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show… It’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally.”

