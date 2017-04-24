Briana On Board! Why MTV REALLY Hired A New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star

Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked when MTV made an unprecedented move and hired a new cast member — Teen Mom 3 alum and wild child Briana DeJesus.

With even the show’s stars Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska are puzzled and upset, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the real reason producers are bringing another girl into the group.

“Some of the girls are unreliable with filming, and others just are no longer bringing the drama viewers want to see,” a source close to the hit show told Radar. “They needed someone to spice it up.”

Fortunately for Teen Mom fans who love fights, bad news exes, plastic surgeries and mystery baby daddies, DeJesus is likely to bring it all to the small screen next season.

The 22-year-old, who often clashed with mom Roxanne on her canceled series, has a baby daddy with a rap sheet to rival Houska’s ex Adam Lind. The father of 5-year-old Nova, Devoin Austin, has been arrested for drug possession, burglary, and shoplifting.

As Radar exclusively reported this week, DeJesus’ mom even filed a request for a restraining order against Austin in 2012, claiming he threatened her daughter and owned weapons. (The court denied her request due to lack of evidence.)

In a recent development, DeJesus is also pregnant — and has yet to expose the new baby daddy’s identity.

