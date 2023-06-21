'Teen Mom' Star Briana DeJesus Reveals Daughter Stella, 5, Was Rushed to Emergency Room
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus, 29, revealed her daughter Stella, 5, suffered a health scare that required her to be rushed to the hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, DeJesus posted about the moment every parent fears on her Instagram stories.
The Teen Mom shared a snap of the 5-year-old wearing a red Minnie Mouse t-shirt, eating an orange popsicle in a hospital chair.
While Stella looked relaxed and unfazed by her environment, the tyke's face was noticeably swollen in what appeared to be a painful reaction.
DeJesus captioned the Instagram story, "Is it really summer vacation if you don't end up at the hospital at least once?"
Fans of the hit MTV series were told not to worry, as the 29-year-old mother-of-two confirmed, "My Stelly girl is okay and that's all that matters!"
It wasn't the first time Stella suffered an emergency hospitalization, either.
When Stella was only a year old, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she had undergone surgery in August 2018.
DeJesus exclusively told RadarOnline.com that Stella suffered "septic arthritis," a common joint infection in children.
DeJesus explained that while the procedure was a success, the infection "could always come back."
At the time, DeJesus and Stella's father Luis Hernandez, 37, were on rocky terms.
DeJesus said that Stella's father was aware of her procedure and noted, "I’m sure he will call or visit."
DeJesus' post did not mention any word of her ex amid Stella's most recent medical scare.
Since Stella's 2018 surgery, Hernandez continued to face backlash from Teen Mom fans who were critical of his absence in his daughter's life.
One explanation for his recent distance could potentially stem from a May arrest, when Hernandez was charged in Florida on three undisclosed counts.
Stella is the only child DeJesus shared with Hernandez. The MTV star shared older daughter Nova, 11, with ex Devoin Austin, 30.