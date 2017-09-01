Backlash! Taylor ‘Horrified’ By Response To Kimye Diss

Taylor Swift is fast wearing out her Hollywood welcome and RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the pop singer has since become “horrified” by the backlash she’s received from her latest publicity stunt through a Kimye diss track.

As readers know, Swift, 27, added fuel to her ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when she debuted her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, which features references to her quarrel with the couple, at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

While Swift thought everyone would think it was a stroke of genius, “mostly people are just sick of her blatant grabs for attention and just rolled their eyes,” says an industry insider.

“Where does it stop?” a pal close to the situation noted, adding, “First she kisses and tells about every celebrity she’s ever dated, then she sets up obviously fake relationships to get press, and now this. Where does it end?”

The informant reveals to Radar there’s a real backlash against the singer now, which is why you don’t see her surrounded by famous friends anymore. “No one is sure if they’re just pawns in her publicity game. Taylor is horrified by the response – there’s just been one backlash against her after another recently,” our snitch pills.

To make matters worse, Kimye couldn’t care less about Swift’s vengeful new video. An insider says, “They’ve moved on.”

