Steve Madden Smackdown! Watch Store Manager Punch Tourist TWICE

An outright brawl broke out between the manager of a Florida Steve Madden store and a Swiss shopper on Wednesday, and RadarOnline.com has all the details of the crazy showdown.

The drama started when the employee at Sunrise, Florida’s, Sawgrass Mills Mall told the customer the store was closed, at around 5:30 pm ET on Wednesday.

At first, a male worker blocked the blonde tourist from entering the store, repeatedly telling her that she couldn’t shop there today and to back away. Cellphone video recorded by local radio DJ Andy Slater captured the chaotic moments to follow, seen above.

The irate patron apparently wouldn’t take “no” for an answer and when the store’s manager stepped in between them to settle the squabble, she was met with a splash of water from the bottle in the customer’s hand.

Drawing gasps from the crowd, the manager cocked her arm back and let loose a nasty blow directly onto the woman’s face, shortly followed by another punch as she backed away from the store’s entrance.

The Steve Madden employees then barricaded themselves inside the store and locked the door shut.

Police arrived on the scene shortly thereafter to quell the brawl, which burst out into the mall in front of several stunned children.

The Sunrise Police Department told Radar they calmly “interviewed both parties,” and despite the viciousness of the attack, “no one was injured or taken to the hospital.”

To this date, “No one was arrested or charged.”

While the woman in the video threatened to sue, no lawsuit has yet been filed, either.

Story developing.

