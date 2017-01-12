Not Again! Steve Harvey Caught On Tape In ANOTHER ‘Racist’ Rant

Steve Harvey’s comedy has caused a racism outrage yet again!

The TV host is facing trial on January 23, in lawsuit over a series of racist rants he made years ago. But that didn’t stop him from bashing Asian men in a jaw-dropping segment of his show.

On last Friday’s edition of the Steve Harvey Show, the comedian made fun of a book called How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.

Laughing hysterically at the name of the book, Harvey rolls through jokes mocking Asian men who want to date white women.

“‘Excuse me, do you like Asian men?’ No,” he says, joking about being asked the question. “Thank you.”

Doubled over in amusement at his own jokes, Harvey continues to slam Asian men by making up a fake spinoff of the book mentioned before.

“‘How to Date a Black Woman: A Practical Guide [for] Asian Men. Same thing. ‘You like Asian men?'” he says.

Then doing what appears to be a caricature of a black woman, Harvey says “I don’t even like Chinese food. It ain’t stay with you no time … I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce.”

Critics were swift to pounce on Twitter.

User @Rogersneed called the rant “racist as f**k,” and @DavidChoiMusic slammed, “as black man in America, I would think that you’d have some respect for others going through similar cultural struggles..smh”

As Radar previously reported, Joseph Cooper is suing Harvey, his former boss, claiming he recorded the Family Feud star going on hateful diatribes on a number of occasions.

“I don’t give a s–t about America!” Harvey allegedly bellowed on one shocking tape, Cooper, the owner of the recording, told Radar in November.

On others, Cooper claimed Harvey urged fans to “spit on white people!” and “Go assault old white women!”

Harvey admitted that his work back in those days was “a lot edgier,” but he said in court documents obtained by Radar, “Mr. Cooper has initiated a campaign to essentially extort me, coerce me and embarrass me as I started to build my entertainment career.” His lawyers claimed in court filings, “virtually every time Harvey was hired for a television show [Cooper] would contact the owners or principals to inform them of potentially embarrassing material and or tapes and attempt to have them influence Harvey to pay for the tapes.”

What do you think about Steve’s latest racism scandal? Watch the video and sound off in comments below.

