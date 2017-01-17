Too Crude! Steve Harvey SLAMMED For Racial Jokes About Asian Men

Steve Harvey publicly put his foot in his mouth on Tuesday after cracking insensitive jokes about Asian men during an episode of his talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The comedian, who has come under fire many times for his frequent flubs, was poking fun at dating guides, using the book How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men as a reference for his crude routine.

“Do you like Asian men?” Harvey asked on the show, before answering himself with a, “No.”

“I don’t even like Chinese food,” he continued. “I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce.”

Sure enough, by Tuesday, the 60-year-old posted an apology on Twitter.

“I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week,” he wrote. “It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever.”

As Radar readers know, this is hardly Harvey’s first rodeo. The TV personality was slammed with a bombshell lawsuit in November that claimed he was caught on tape spewing hateful diatribes against white people.

Before that, he famously crowned the wrong winner during the live finale of the Miss Universe pageant.

