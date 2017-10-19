Shia LaBeouf Ordered To Take Anger Management Counseling Following Arrest

Shia LaBeouf arrived to court to hear his fate following a public intoxication arrest in Savannah, Georgia back in July.

LaBeouf pleaded guilty and Judge Williams of Chatham County Court ordered him to anger management counseling, a county clerk told Radaronline.com.

“He must complete a drug and alcohol evaluation within 30 days of his sentencing,” the clerk said.

His public drunkenness charge was dismissed, and his disorderly conduct charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

The actor was hit with a $1,000 fine.

The night of his arrest, he was captured on camera spewing racist comments and curses to officers.

This is not the first time the 31-year-old was arrested for public intoxication. Back in October of 2015, he was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor and booked into county jail ,but was later released.

The troubled actor has had a long history of run-ins with police. In February of 2005, he was arrested for threatening his Los Angeles neighbor with a weapon. In 2007, he was handcuffed for misdemeanor criminal trespassing of a Walgreens. The charges were later dropped.

