Pay up! Shaun White Blasts Insurance Company Over Sexual Harassment Case

Shaun White, 30, claims his insurance company let him down in his sexual harassment case with Lena Zawaideh.

And the ‘Flying Tomato’ wants them to pay him back.

The Blast website has revealed that White and his company, SW Enterprises, took out an insurance policy with Lloyd’s of London of $3 million.

After White was sued by Zawaideh in a sexual harassment suit he filed a claim with Lloyd’s.

However, the insurance giants denied it saying the claims she made in her lawsuit happened before his policy kicked in.

White argues by doing so, Lloyd’s “completely turned its back” on him in his time of need.

He states that while the payment issues did occur before the policy was taken-out — and thus would not be covered — the alleged sexual harassment incidents occurred while the policy was in effect.

White settled privately with Zawaideh back in May and is now is seeking damages for breach of contract.

Zawaideh was the only female member of the band Bad Things formed by White who was also a guitarist.

The female drummer claimed White made vulgar sexual remarks and forced her to watch disturbing sex videos.

