Winner Take All! David Beador To Give ‘Everything’ To Shannon In Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is going to take all in her divorce from estranged husband David!

Less than two weeks after announcing their separation, a source close to the family told RadarOnline.com exclusively, “David and Shannon are in the process of ironing out the details of their divorce.”

“Neither one of them want it dragged out into this big, long ordeal. The separation has been dragged out long enough already!”

As fans know, David, 54, infamously cheated on his 53-year-old wife with younger blonde beauty Nicole McMackin.

Following the scandal, which drove Shannon and David into intense marriage counseling, the parents to Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13 tried their best to save their marriage, to no avail.

“David honestly doesn’t care how much Shannon wants in spousal and child support, she will get everything she is asking for and more,” the source added. “He admittedly cheated, and he wants to make peace.”

As Radar previously reported, this past weekend Shannon posted a photo showing her and David with their daughters at a USC Football Game. In the caption, she wrote, “Go Trojans! Still a family outing! And for those that have negatively commented, it’s all about my kids. Have a nice night.”

Go Trojans! ✌️❤️✌️❤️ Still a family outing! 🏈🏈🏈 And for those that have negatively commented, it’s all about my kids. Have a nice night. A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

Though the couple is cordial, they’re not attached at the hip, an onlooker said.

“Shannon and David weren’t really together at the game,” the eyewitness claimed. “David left without her.”

