Misery Loves Company! Shannon Beador & Kelly Dodd Bonding Over Broken Marriages

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd have finally set their differences aside and united on a common ground — their broken marriages RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“Surprisingly, after all the drama between the two of them this season, Shannon and Kelly are actually leaning on each other for support right now,” a source close to Dodd told Radar.

“Shannon knows what Kelly is going through because both of them are stuck in miserable marriages that just aren’t working!”

PHOTOS: ‘RHOC’ Drug Scandal! Kelly Dodd Accuses Tamra Judge Of Steroid Abuse In Wild Claim

Dodd, 42, recently announced that she was “done” with her marriage to husband of 11 years, Michael, and was planning to file for divorce for a second time from him.

Although the Dodds tried to work out their differences, Kelly took off to Europe recently to clear her mind after Radar’s exclusive report that cops had visited Dodd’s Newport Beach, Calif., mansion 11 times this past year.

On the other hand, as Radar reported, Shannon, 53, is at her breaking point in her miserable marriage with hubby David, who infamously cheated on his wife in 2015 with brunette beauty, Nicole McMackin.

PHOTOS: Mean Girl! Vicki ‘Livid’ Over Being Shut Out Of Shannon Beador’s Vow Renewal

“The only difference between Michael and David is that David is fame hungry and Michael isn’t,” the source told Radar.

“But Shannon knows what Kelly is going through and they both also share the common love of alcohol. Since the season wrapped, the two of them have been hanging out and David cannot stand that fact that his wife is hanging out with Kelly because he thinks she is just awful.”

Do you think that Shannon Beador should divorce her husband Michael? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.