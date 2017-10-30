Selena & The Weeknd SPLIT After Gomez Reunites with Ex Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has split from her boyfriend of nearly one year, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

“She is done with him and is not listening to anyone,” a source told Radar exclusively, adding that her recent reunion with ex Justin Bieber played a role in her breakup from the Can’t Feel My Face singer.

“She is in love with Justin and always will be. “There is nothing anyone can do or say to change that, ever.”

Gomez’ friends and family are nervous about the rekindled couple, who split in 2015 after five years of a very tumultuous relationship.

“Her family and friends just wish her the best and pray he doesn’t hurt her again,” the source summed up.

As Radar previously reported, Gomez, 25, and Bieber, 23, shared a low-key breakfast date over the weekend in LA. They also attended church services together.

The Weeknd, 27, soon unfollowed Gomez’ family members and friends.

While she reconciles with her ex, Gomez is still recovering from her kidney transplant relating to Lupus over the summer.

