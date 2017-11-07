Exclusive

Friends Warn Selena: It’s Us Or Justin!

Gomez's pals are 'furious' she's gotten back with Bieber.

By
Posted on

Sneaky Selena Gomez is swiftly losing friends over reuniting with Justin Bieber, and the starlet’s pals have given her an ultimatum: us or him! Sources tell RadarOnline.com exclusively that Gomez’s long-suffering galpals are “furious” that she’s gotten back with The Biebs, 23.

Feeling especially betrayed is her bestie Francia Raisa, who recently donated a kidney to the superstar, 25!

“Selena’s friends bore the brunt of her sadness when Bieber broke her heart time after time over all these years,” says a source.

“But its Francia who’s the most vocal — she’s saying she didn’t donate a body organ to save Selena’s life only for her to go and ruin it by running back to him.”

“Everyone knows this reunion is very bad news,” spills the snitch.

As readers know, Gomez was caught on camera visiting a seedy drug infested neighborhood in Los Angeles last week.

