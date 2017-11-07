Friends Warn Selena: It’s Us Or Justin!

Sneaky Selena Gomez is swiftly losing friends over reuniting with Justin Bieber, and the starlet’s pals have given her an ultimatum: us or him! Sources tell RadarOnline.com exclusively that Gomez’s long-suffering galpals are “furious” that she’s gotten back with The Biebs, 23.

Feeling especially betrayed is her bestie Francia Raisa, who recently donated a kidney to the superstar, 25!

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez & Ex Justin Bieber’s ‘Tense’ Reunion Two Years After Split

“Selena’s friends bore the brunt of her sadness when Bieber broke her heart time after time over all these years,” says a source.

“But its Francia who’s the most vocal — she’s saying she didn’t donate a body organ to save Selena’s life only for her to go and ruin it by running back to him.”

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Caught On Sweet Church Date After Intimate Reunion

“Everyone knows this reunion is very bad news,” spills the snitch.

As readers know, Gomez was caught on camera visiting a seedy drug infested neighborhood in Los Angeles last week.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.