‘He’ll End Up Dead!’ Inside Scott’s Downward Spiral

Keeping up with the Kardashians bad boy Scott Disick has fallen off the wagon, yet again – and this time, RadarOnline.com has learned, it’s worse than ever before!

Yesterday, the 33-year-old father of Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children – Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1 – was caught sexing it up with an variety of hot women in Miami, Florida. And a source close to the Kardashian clan told Radar exclusively that insiders fear this is a sign he is about to hit rock bottom!

“Scott is on a sad downward spiral and it is not going to end well,” a family insider said. “Right now he is not responding to anyone’s calls or texts.”

Disick – who has been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with his 37-year-old hot-bodied baby mama for over a decade – went to Costa Rica to join the family’s vacation after a series of typical Disick mess-ups caused a war between him and Kourtney.

“Scott went to Costa Rica with the intentions of making everything better with Kourtney, but when he arrived he was already drunk and reeking like booze,” the insider claimed.

According to the pal, Disick’s 61-year-old momager, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney’s internet-breaking beauty sister, Kim Kardashian, 36, knew that something was wrong because Disick was “so spun out” that they got the keys to his hotel room and, once inside, discovered that he’d been up to his old tricks again!

“When Kris and Kim went into his room, there was some random chick in there and the room was filled with booze and other signs of a party. Kris told him that she could not believe that he would do this on their family vacation,” the source told Radar, adding, “Scott basically told Kris that she could go f*** herself!”

“Scott packed up his stuff after getting into a screaming match with Kris and Kim and security was called to escort him out. He got onto a plane and they haven’t spoken to him since!”

As Radar reported, this is not the first time Disick has jumped off the deep end. In July 2015, after a heated spat with Kourtney, Disick was photographed on a romantic getaway with his ex, Chloe Bartoli, in the South of France.

Following the rendezvous with Bartoli, Disick continued to spiral out of control and, eventually, ended up in rehab! Could he be headed there again?

“Scott is really tempting fate right now and he knows this,” the source claimed. “Sadly, it seems like is only a matter of time before his actions catch up with him and friends fear if he keeps going like this he will end up dead.”

Do you think that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are done forever, or will the ‘KUWTK’ beauty take him back again? Tell us your thoughts below.

