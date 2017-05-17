Take That, Kourtney! Scott Disick Caught On Date With Much-Younger Bella Thorne

Scott Disick is officially moving on with much younger women!

The star, 33, was spotted on a date Monday night with none other than actress Bella Thorne, 19.

“It was a real date,” a source told People.

PHOTOS:Day 4: Scott Disick Close To Rock Bottom On Miami Bender

According to the report, the two ate at L.A. hotspot Catch before heading to The Peppermint Club. “They were dancing together and getting cozy, but he was a total gentleman,” a witness told the publication.

Though their coupling seems out of the blue, the insider told People Disick and Thorne “run in the same circles and have met before.”

Meanwhile, baby mama Kourtney Kardashian has set her sights on a much-younger man.

PHOTOS: Scott Disick Caught Smoking Suspicious Cigarette With Mystery Woman In Miami

As Radar previously reported, the reality star was recently caught on a lunch date with model Younes Bendjima, who’s 15 years her junior!

Of course, Kardashian is accustomed to hooking up with younger men — just ask Justin Bieber!

It’s certainly been complicated between Scott and Kourtney for some time. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, sister Kim caught Scott with a “tramp” in his hotel room.

