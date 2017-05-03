Getting Hitched! Inside Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Standifer’s ‘Teen Mom’ Wedding

Maci Bookout‘s baby daddy Ryan Edwards is wasting no time making Mackenzie Standifer his wife! RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on the Teen Mom OG stars’ upcoming wedding.

According to Standifer’s wedding registry on The Knot, the reality stars are getting married on November 18, 2017 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The MTV stars, who got engaged in December 2016, aren’t asking for much from their wedding guests, as they only registered for four items at Pottery Barn.

PHOTOS: Baby Daddy From Hell! ‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Slams Ex Ryan Edwards In New Tell-All: Read Her 10 Most Shocking Accusations

Their registry includes antique silver salt and pepper shakers for $29.50, Caterer’s 6-piece dinner napkin set for $29, Maxfield napkin ring set for $18 and a set of four Emma dinner plates for $48.

In a Teen Mom OG sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Edwards popped the question to his future wife during a romantic dinner date.

“Look at this! You did a great job,” she said of the dinner table, which was complete with rose petals and champagne.

PHOTOS: Maci Bookout Is Expecting A Daughter With Boyfriend Taylor McKinney

Edwards responded, “I need to ask you something. You ready? It’s a ring!”

Edwards then got down on one knee and said, “Mac, will you marry me? Because you’re the most special girl I’ve ever met in my life.”

This won’t be Standifer’s first time walking down the aisle, as she was previously married to her baby daddy Zachary Stephens from September 2013 to November 2016.

PHOTOS: Teen Mom Maci’s Baby Daddy Ryan Edwards Admits To Murdering Cats

Standifer, who shares son Hudson with Stephens, described her ex as a husband from hell in the divorce documents obtained by Radar.

Watch The Video On RadarOnline

“Plaintiff charges that Defendant has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct toward Plaintiff as renders cohabitation unsafe and improper,” court papers obtained from the Hamilton County Courthouse in Tennessee allege. “Plaintiff charges that irreconcilable differences has arisen and exist between the parties.”

Do you think they’ll last? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.