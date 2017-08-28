Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Reveals Divorce Plans After Cheating Scandal Explodes

Ryan Edwards‘ wife stood by him through his drug abuse issues and rehab stint, but will their marriage end in divorce amid his cheating scandal? The Teen Mom OG dad’s wife Mackenzie Standifer reveals their divorce plans exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

As Radar exclusively reported, Edwards, 29, was busted sending dirty texts and naked photos to a woman he met over Tinder earlier this month.

After the cheating scandal broke, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Edwards moved out of their home and “mentioned multiple times to multiple people on the crew” that he plans to file for divorce.

But Standifer exclusively told Radar, “Ryan has not moved out.”

When asked if they’ll file for divorce, she responded, “Those are not our plans.”

A clerk for Hamilton County Circuit Court in Tennessee confirmed neither Edwards nor Standifer have filed for divorce at this time.

Edwards declined to comment when asked by Radar.

Maci Bookout‘s ex began talking to the woman over tinder on August 12, 2017.

“Why are you on Tinder? I thought you were married,” the woman asked, as Edwards responded, “I am… I still like to have a little fun.”

When she asked, “Are you going to f**k me?” he replied, “Yeah. Come on then.”

Edwards then sent her a never-before-seen selfie and two photos of his penis.

“Send me a picture,” he said. “Send me a sexy one. Let me see how pink it is.” He continued, “Make me hard. Come on. Send me a video… U playing with yourself… Come over I told you I’ll let you sit on my face so I could get u good and wet.”

In another set of texts obtained by Radar, Standifer blamed the other woman for the scandal.

“You’re just as much [at] fault,” she texted the other woman, adding, “It is your fault you continue to message a man who know is married.”

Two other women from Tennessee came forward to Radar, claiming he reached out to them over Tinder as well. Radar could not verify the new claims at the time.

Edwards and Standifer got married on May 15, 2017. Edwards, who is father to son Bentley, 8, with Bookout, drove them high to their wedding, as he fell asleep at the wheel and slurred his words. He entered rehab for drug abuse after the scene was filmed.

Edwards told Radar of the cheating scandal, “I’m married. Get [the] f**k out of here with that dumb s**t.”

