Hubby From Hell! Ryan Edwards’ Fiancée Mackenzie Claimed Living With Ex Was ‘Unsafe’

Ryan Edwards’ fiancée Mackenzie Standifer is finally marrying her dream man – but her first husband was a nightmare! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive divorce documents that reveal the Teen Mom OG star’s first marriage was a union from hell.

Standifer filed for divorce from Zachary Stephens on July 13, 2016 after tying the knot on September 14, 2013.

READ THE BOMBSHELL DIVORCE DOCUMENTS!

“Plaintiff charges that Defendant has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct toward Plaintiff as renders cohabitation unsafe and improper,” court papers obtained from the Hamilton County Courthouse in Tennessee allege. “Plaintiff charges that irreconcilable differences has arisen and exist between the parties.”

Standifer, 20, asked that she be the primary residential parent for the couple’s then-2-year-old son Hudson.

She requested spousal support and that her ex-husband pay the costs of the divorce.

The divorce was finalized on November 10, 2016.

PHOTOS: Baby Daddy From Hell! ‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Slams Ex Ryan Edwards In New Tell-All: Read Her 10 Most Shocking Accusations

She was granted primary custody of their son and Stephens was ordered to pay $503 monthly in child support.

The divorce comes just in time, as Maci Bookout’s ex-fiancé proposed to Standifer at Waffle House in December after only months of dating.

But Standifer’s future husband isn’t free of scandal.

Edwards came under fire when he bragged about “putting down” feral cats around his home.

“I’m not killing people pets,” he exclusively defended to Radar. “Feral cats, and just like a raccoon or possum, I have to get them off my property. People act like I’m shooting them with a rifle. It’s a damn BB gun that just scares them off. They’re wild animals that destroy things. It’s not against the law to manage your property.”

Are you surprised by Standifer’s past? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.