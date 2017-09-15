Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead Of Apparent Suicide

Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, died on Monday from an apparent suicide, according to reports.

O’Donnell, 55, said in a statement to US Weekly: “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

The couple began dating in 2011. and tied the knot in 2012.

They share a daughter, Dakota O’Donnell, whom they adopted together.

As readers know, the couple went through a nasty divorce in 2015 and O’Donnell was awarded full custody of Dakota, who was just two at the time. O’Donnell and Rounds, 43, split in February after two years of marriage. The divorce has been acrimonious, with bitter back-and-forth over the custody of Dakota.

As Radar previously reported, Rounds attempted suicide in September 2015, amid the fight for custody.

A source told Radar at the time that Rounds had checked into the DoubleTree hotel in Nanuet. According to the insider, an unidentified person who was concerned about Rounds contacted police.

Officers from the Clarkstown Police Department from nearby New City immediately responded to the call, and according to a second insider, were forced to break down the door to Rounds’ room.

“She had apparently taken some pills and drank wine,” the insider revealed at the time. “It looked to be a suicide attempt.” Rounds was taken to Nyack Hospital.

