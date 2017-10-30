Arrest Warrant Issued For Rose McGowan Over Felony Drug Possession

An arrest warrant was issued for Rose McGowan relating to felony possession of drugs, RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department spokesperson Rob Yingling told Radar: “There is a warrant that has been issued for Rose McGowan.”

“She arrived in Washington, D.C. at Dulles airport on a flight on January 20, 2017 and she left behind a personal item that was later picked up and reported to our police department by our employees. Upon examining the item, they found traces of a substance that was later identified as a narcotic.”

“They took whatever evidence they had to the local magistrate in Loudoun County Virginia. Based on the evidence presented they obtained a signed warrant on February 1, 2017 with the charge of possession of schedule 1 or schedule 2 narcotic.”

The Loundoun County General District Court Deputy Clerk told Radar the charge was a “felony charge for possession of a controlled substance.”

McGowan, 44, attended the Women’s March in Washington D.C. on January 21, 2017.

“A warrant was entered into the system,” Yingling told Radar. “Police have made efforts to reach out to Ms. McGowan through her representatives to make her aware of the warrant. She has not been served.”

“The warrant is in a national law enforcement database. If she were to have an encounter with a police officer somewhere and they were to run a records check this would come up. And if they made an arrest they would refer that case back to us through the court system.”

McGowan has been outspoken opponent of Harvey Weinstein, leading the accusations against the disgraced movie mogul as more than 40 women came forward to claim he sexually harassed or assaulted them.

McGowan referenced the warrant on Monday, but quickly deleted the tweet.

