‘Stay The F**k Out!’ Dolores Catania Slams Margaret Josephs In Explosive Feud

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania warned Margaret Josephs to “stay the f**k out” of a fight that she didn’t belong in, slamming her in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com.

The drama between Siggy Flicker and Josephs played out with the two women on the Bravo show but Catania told Radar that she was not going to watch her friend get maligned by the new girl.

“I don’t like what you did whether Siggy is my friend or not,” she explained about Josephs. “You don’t have to be loyal to her but I don’t like you jumping into a fight and going against her when it has nothing to do with you.”

Catania warned Josephs. “Stay the f**k out of it. It wasn’t your fight, it wasn’t my fight. Stay out of it!”

Viewers of RHONJ saw Flicker and Josephs’ epic battles unfold on the show, but Catania defended her own involvement in the fights.

“I wasn’t turning against Teresa [Giudice] or Melissa [Gorga],” she told Radar. “I never said a word when Siggy and Teresa and Melissa were fighting. I told Siggy to calm down. As long as no one touches each other I stay out of it when it’s amongst friends. But when Margaret starts yelling at Siggy across the table and calling her names and Melissa and Teresa allow it, how can I let all these people gang up on Siggy?”

Catania continued: “I don’t know where it comes that I’ve turned against Teresa. Margaret jumps down Siggy’s throat because she has a problem of her being friends with Kim D. she’s trying to kiss Melissa’s a** and turn against a person she’s never met before.”

The RHONJ star ripped into Josephs. “I don’t know Margaret from nobody. For her to come into my group of friends and jump into a fight that even I would stay out of? Who is she? She doesn’t have the same family values and principles that we all came from.”

Catania spilled secrets about the season to Radar. “Margaret was behind every fight. Everything was escalated because of Margaret. I’ve been around long enough to know that a lot of the things that went on against Siggy would not have gone on if Margaret wasn’t there.”

The Jersey girl told Radar she shared Flicker’s opinion about Josephs: “It is mean girl 101.”

