‘RHOC’ Proposal! Vicki Gunvalson To Wed Boyfriend Steve Lodge

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is ready to be a wife for the third time!

Gunvalson, 55, jokingly asked her boyfriend of over a year, Steve Lodge, to marry her on the latest episode of RHOC, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the retired police officer is just as ready to tie the knot.

“Vicki is madly in love with Steve, and it is obvious to her friends that he feels the same way,” a source close to Gunvalson said.

PHOTOS: Conned Again? Vicki Gunvalson Already ‘In Love’ With New Boyfriend Steve Lodge

“Her daughter Briana and grandkids really like Steve too, which is super important to Vicki. And yes, she would absolutely let cameras into her wedding.”

According to the insider the pair, who started dating shortly after Gunvalson split with her cancer-scammer ex Brooks Ayers in 2015, started tossing around the idea of getting hitched early on in their relationship.

PHOTOS: Take That Brooks! Vicki Gunvalson Takes New Boyfriend On Exotic Trip With Family

“Steve is like a trophy man,” Gunvalson told viewers on Sunday’s episode. “He is what every woman wants. I really love him. I do. I am a marriage girl, I love being married. I was married for 30 years. I want to be married again. Kidding. Maybe next year!”

Do you think that Vicki Gunvalson should marry Steve Lodge? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.