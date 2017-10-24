Marriage From Hell: Shannon Beador’s Secret Protective Order From David Revealed

Shannon Beador insisted her husband David has never laid a hand on her — but in the early days of their tumultuous marriage, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was protected against her spouse by a court order, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to Orange County Superior Court records obtained by Radar, a district attorney requested to protect the struggling reality star, 53, from the father of her children just three months after he was charged with assault and “battery against a cohabitant.”

Judge Munoz signed off on the order on May 1, 2003.

David “must not annoy, harass, strike, threaten, sexually assault, batter, stalk destroy personal property of, or otherwise disturb the peace of the protected person,” the protective order documents stated.

The 53-year-old father of three was ordered to surrender any firearms within 24 hours after issuance of the order.

Just three months prior, David was slammed with assault and battery charges following a February 16, 2003 incident. He took a plea deal, and the charges were ultimately dismissed in April 2006 after an informal probation period. The protective order was also dropped.

In 2014, Shannon downplayed David’s arrest.

“There was no abuse, no physical anything. We had an argument that was resolved very quickly afterward. I just thought that if I called the police, the fight would end. We’ve moved on. It’s over and done,” she told Star.

Shannon and David, the parents to Sophie, 16, and 12-year-old twins Adeline and Stella, struggled with their marriage onscreen this season two years after he admitted to cheating.

Though Shannon claimed they are working on their issues, the stars are currently on the brink of divorce, a source recently told Radar.

“They are both miserable and at this point, divorce seems like the only option,” an insider claimed.

