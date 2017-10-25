Shannon’s Secret: David Beador Ordered To Attend ‘Batterer’s Treatment’ After Arrest

Shannon Beador has brushed off her husband David’s former battery arrest as an “argument” that was “quickly” resolved — but in reality, the case dragged out over three years, and even landed the Real Housewives of Orange County dad in a batterer’s treatment program, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

According to a never-before-seen minutes report from California’s Orange County Superior Court, the 53-year-old father of three was slammed on March 4, 2003 with a misdemeanor charge of “battery committed against a spouse,” which according to state law, is punishable of up to a year in jail.

Represented by a high-powered criminal defense attorney, he initially pleaded not guilty to the charge one month later.

David was released on bail “on the condition” he abide by a protective order, which as Radar exclusively reported earlier this week, demanded he “must not annoy, harass, strike, threaten, sexually assault, batter, stalk destroy personal property of, or otherwise disturb the peace” of his wife, now 53.

He was also forced to seek “treatment” for his behavior.

“Defendant is ordered to attend batterer’s treatment program and weekly counseling and therapy and show proof at pre-trial,” the documents stated on April 3 of that year.

In a May court hearing with his attorney, David changed his plea to guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

He was placed on three years of informal probation, and agreed to pay a domestic violence fee, give a donation to a battered women’s shelter, and complete eight hours of community service.

In lieu of ten days in jail, he served his time in a community work program.

According to records, he completed nine months of the batterer’s treatment program by February 2004.

In April 2006, David completed probation, was able to change his plea to not guilty, and the case was dismissed.

As Radar previously reported, Shannon has denied her husband ever beat her — despite ex-best friend Vicki Gunvalson’s accusations to the contrary.

After David admitted to cheating in 2015, the couple has struggled to save their marriage onscreen.

“They are both miserable and at this point, divorce seems like the only option,” a friend to the reality pair claimed earlier this month.

