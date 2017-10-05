Reality TV Curse! Shannon & David Beador ‘Miserable’ Marriage On The Brink Of Divorce

Shannon Beador is at her breaking point with husband David, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she is ready to throw in the towel!

On this past week’s episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, fans witnessed another explosive fight between the estranged couple and, according to a close friend, “Things have not improved much since the show was filmed!”

“What you see this season on the show is just the tip of the iceberg and Shannon is at the point where she doesn’t know if she even wants to fix things anymore,” a pal spills.

“David does not touch her anymore and the two are no longer romantic or intimate,” the source said. “They are still in counseling, but it has gotten to the point where their kids don’t even want them together anymore because they are sick and tired of the non-stop fighting.”

“They are both miserable and at this point, divorce seems like the only option,” the insider revealed to Radar.

As fans who watch RHOC know, in 2015, David carried out a sordid eight-month affair with brunette beauty Nicole McMackin — who is 10 years younger than his wife.

On this week’s episode, Shannon told her David that she was “annoyed” with his cruel remarks over her weight gain and admitted that the affair has continued to damage their marriage.

“There’s clearly a disconnect happening between David and I,” Shannon confessed during Sunday’s RHOC. “I want that husband that looked at me with adoring eyes. I want him back!”

