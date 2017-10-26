Vicki Vindicated! Gunvalson To RIP Into Shannon Over David’s Abuse Arrest At Reunion

Real Housewives or Orange County cast is reuniting to tape their reunion special this week and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the drama between Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador may finally come to a head!

After Radar’s recent bombshell report surfaced — proving that Shannon’s confrontational husband, David, 53, was forced to attend a batterer’s treatment program after being charged on March 4, 2003 with “battery committed against a spouse” — a source close to the 55-year-old O.G. from the O.C. said, “Vicki feels vindicated!”

“She is definitely going to bring this up at the reunion taping because she is sick and tired of Shannon’s bulls**t,” the insider said, adding that the stars will be filming with host Andy Cohen over the next few days.

As RHOC fans know, Shannon, 53, branded Gunvalson a “liar” after co-star Kelly Dodd, 44, revealed during season 11 that Gunvalson told her that David was abusive toward his wife.

“I have text messages and pictures,” Gunvalson told Dodd in the episode, doubling down on the criminal claims against her co-stars.

As previously reported, after his arrest, David was released on bail on the condition he abide by a protective order that demanded he “must not annoy, harass, strike, threaten, sexually assault, batter, stalk destroy personal property of, or otherwise disturb the peace.”

As a result, David — whose marriage to Shannon is on the rocks once again — was placed on three years of informal probation, ordered to pay a domestic violence fee, as well as complete eight hours of community service and donate to a battered women’s shelter.

