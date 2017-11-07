Divorce Bombshell: Shannon Finally Admits Her Marriage Is Over

Shannon Beador, 53, came to the sad conclusion that her marriage was finally over at the end of episode 18 of the Real Housewives of Orange County. She sadly confessed the struggles she’s been facing in her crumbling marriage, moments before revealing the two were getting an official divorce.

Despite the heartbreaking chaos, her miserable marriage to David, 53, took a back burner to the drama in Iceland, where the ladies spent their final night drinking and fighting.

“I think the ladies totally misunderstand Peggy,” Vicki Gunvalson, 55, said about the brewing drama with Sulahian. “It is definitely mean girl hazing. But I’m not getting involved. I’m staying neutral.”

Beador, Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, 50, Kelly Dodd, 44, and Meghan Edmonds, 33, headed out for their final meal of the trip while Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin, 36, stayed behind.

Surrounded by tons of men in winter sweaters, the women started boozing it up – Gunvalson and Judge’s comradery irked Beador.

“If Tamra wants to be friends with Vicki it is fine with me,” a stone-faced Beador said. “It’s fine,” but clearly it wasn’t.

“Have you met my friend Shannon? You should apologize to her,” Judge told Gunvalson, and what could have been a nasty fight actually wasn’t.

“Vicki needs to come clean with everyone. What Vicki said about Shannon was wrong. She needs to apologize.”

“Tell her that David doesn’t beat her,” Judge insisted.

“I want to apologize to you,” Gunvalson said. “I misinterpreted that phone call. I want to literally tell you I’m sorry for telling Kelly privately. I misinterpreted a phone call.”

She explained “Shannon called me in the middle of the night saying she was having some problems with her husband. What am I supposed to interpret that as?

“I am eating humble pie. I want to apologize and move on,” but Beador wasn’t buying it. “Vicki’s apology in front of everyone at dinner is a bunch of bullsh*t. There’s no feeling, there’s no sentiment. She’s not sorry.”

While Judge and Gunvalson joked around with each other, Beador fumed.

“I think Shannon is clearly jealous that Vicki and Tamra want to be friends again. It’s like girl, why are you upset?” Dodd surmised.

Sulahian and McLaughlin showed up after the women had finished eating and were drunk, fighting about issues from the night before.

Dodd apologized to Sulahian, but it wasn’t accepted. “I would really be dumb to accept Kelly’s apology,” she said.

Dodd then dropped a crazy story. “A couple years ago I decided I had to take anger management classes and they teach you to not get upset and walk away. So, I’m implementing those tools so I don’t get in a fist fight,” she said and left the room.

Sulahian attacked Edmonds, telling her she was worried about hearing her baby crying in another room for 10 minutes. Her friend said she went to investigate the crying and when she came back the women were ganging up on her and it hurt her feelings.

“You insinuating she’s a bad mom is f**ked up,” Judge told Sulahian on behalf of a crying Edmonds.

“It is bad for Peggy that Tamra’s acting this way. She has a vicious side,” Gunvalson admitted, but she didn’t stay to help her friend.

“The ladies ganging up on Peggy is similar to what they did to Kelly in Ireland. This is not my fight so the best thing for me to do was leave.”

Sulahian and Beador began bickering again over their husbands when Judge shouted “Diko is a little b*tch!”

Sulahian stormed out, finding Gunvalson waiting on the bus. “I’m done with the trip, I’m done with the lies,” Sulahian explained.

Gunvalson was completely rude to Sulahian: “I appreciate what you did for me yesterday but I’m not fighting.”

“I’m shocked,” Sulahian admitted. “I can’t believe Vicki didn’t have my back.”

So Sulahian left in the middle of the night and took a different flight home from the rest of the ladies.

Back in the United States, Beador’s troubled marriage was again the main focus. Judge joined her at a doctor’s appointment where she learned that her hormone levels were low but confessed that she had stopped taking her hormone medicine.

“I haven’t been sexually active because my husband has a low libido,” Beador said. “It’s been a while since David and I have been intimate. It’s been a long while.”

The doctor told her she would need testosterone cream and she joked: “I’m going to be putting quite a few things in my vagina.”

“Except for your husband,” Judge quipped. “Got a prescription for that. It’s called divorce.”

Gunvalson and Sulahian met up back at home, but the conversation didn’t repair the hurt feelings.

“In Iceland I felt betrayed by Vicki,” Sulahian explained. “I felt like Vicki didn’t have my back. I’m hurt Vicki didn’t stick around and I’m disappointed. I wouldn’t have done that.”

And Gunvalson didn’t care. “I’m sorry if you were upset with me. It wasn’t my fight. Lord knows I’ve been through enough of them with these women. I learned this last year with Kelly. I didn’t defend her and then she got upset with me. I don’t want you to feel like I didn’t defend you, but I don’t want to be in this place anymore. I’m not getting involved in fights that are not mine.”

“I felt betrayed,” Sulahian told her, and Gunvalson had no remorse.

“It’s not my fight. I have to turn on it. I just want to be kind with each other.”

The RHOC episode ended with Beador finally admitting that her marriage was over.

“The truth about the state of my marriage is it is not good. I just want to know how David feels because living in this limbo it’s kind of a form of torture.”

They were discussing going to a party thrown by the Edmonds’ and a disinterested David Beador said he wouldn’t stay that long.

“Maybe I’ll just go in and support them and leave,” he said.

“Why would you do that?” his wife asked him. “Because I’m busy and that way I came to support them but I don’t have to deal with all the crap that’s there.”

A heartbroken Beador finally admitted: “David is checked out. There is no doubt. My husband is checked out. If you’re done with me then say it and go!”

