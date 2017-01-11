Reality TV To Rehab! Renee Graziano Confesses Dark Addiction Secrets: ‘I Was At The Bottom’

Renee Graziano has been battling her addictions for years, but after a recent rehab stint, she exclusively told RadarOnline.com that this time she is determined to make it stick.

“Staying in recovery was important when my son told me I was going to have a grandson,” Graziano told Radar exclusively. “That’s when I decided I needed to do what I had to do and get my c**p together.”

It’s been a rough road for the Mob Wives and Marriage Bootcamp reality star as she’s struggled to maintain sobriety.

“I didn’t get it the first, second or third time,” she admitted. “My dad was in prison for 13 or 14 years. Even if my ex cooperated with me getting sober, the odds of it working before were very slim.”

Graziano says she had lost hope, not only for her health but also for her happiness.

“You don’t even want to feel happiness. I didn’t want to feel anything at all,” she explained. “I’ve been through a lot, and those experiences made it extremely hard for me to trust anyone.”

“I was at the bottom, well actually below bottom and that’s something I have to say I’m working on and that’s why I need to work on it longer this time. It’s not gonna happen in 28 days and it might not happen for six months.”

“It’s been an amazing 90 days at Transitions Recovery Program in Miami,” she revealed. “I’m working the steps. I got an NA sponsor. It’s the first time I’m doing the steps! I was going to go to a recovery house, but I’ve decided to stay in Transitions until the middle of March and leave to attend my grandson’s baby shower.”

That’s why no matter how long it takes, she’s focused.

“I want my grandson to have the healthiest, coolest grandmother ever!” Graziano said. “If he’s anything like AJ [Renee’s son AJ Pagan] he’s going to be a strong man that has character, commitment and courage.”

And she’s excited for the future of her family. “My son is going to marry his girlfriend of four years as soon as I let him,” she said. “I’m a little codependent. He’s the one thing I did perfectly, he’s my rock and the apple of my eye.”