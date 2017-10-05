Truth Behind Lawrence O’Donnell’s Meltdown: ‘Overpaid’ Megyn Kelly Driving Him Crazy!

Tanking talking head Megyn Kelly is driving more than just her staff and new Today colleagues bonkers — she has gentleman newsman Lawrence O’Donnell going crazy, too, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

As Radar previously reported, a leaked tape shows the veteran anchor loses his mind over loud hammering as he tries to do his show.

Network spies squealed the racket came from workers renovating 46-year-old Kelly’s already posh NBC pad!

“Lawrence tapes his show on the fourth floor at 30 Rock, and Megyn’s office is on the third floor, where all the commotion was going on,” an insider dished to Radar. “All he could hear was hammering, and he couldn’t concentrate. He lost it.”

The tape showed The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell host, 65, waving his hands and screaming, “Stop the hammering!”

Now, despite rumors NBC leaked the video to humiliate Lawrence over taking a hard line in contract negotiations, the MSNBC newsman is convinced rival Kelly is to blame!

“When he heard NBC was paying her $17 million, he decided he should get a raise, too!” spilled a source. But it’s far from Kelly’s first NBC smackdown.

Spies reported Today kingpin Matt Lauer told pals he felt Kelly “stabbed him in the back” by plotting to take his job. Kelly also alienated weatherman Al Roker by stealing his time slot and getting his pal Tamron Hall axed. She also ruffled Jane Fonda’s feathers by asking about the Oscar-winner’s plastic surgery on air!

Her daytime show, Megyn Kelly Today, got horrific reviews with The Washington Post declaring NBC tried to make a “Bride of Frankenstein, using parts of Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Ripa and whatever else it can find.”

