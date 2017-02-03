The Queen: Amazing Secret Life!

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, has served her kingdom with steadfast devotion and effortless grace — a testament to her courage and fortitude as Her Majesty has flourished in a role that was thrust upon her by fate!

Through triumph and tears, she has persevered and made her mark as one of Britain’s greatest royals, and her amazing life is chock full of magnificent milestones — and shocking secrets!

Born on April 21, 1926, Elizabeth’s arrival was of minor note to the public, but no one could guess the chubby-cheeked tot — who was only third in line to the throne — would one day become queen!

But a series of events beyond her control led to her astonishing ascension.

PHOTOS: Prince William Taking Paternity Leave And 24 Other Things You Didn’t Know About The Royal Birth

Elizabeth was only 10 years old when her uncle Edward VIII made the scandalous decision to abdicate and marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson, forcing her father to become King George VI. And just like that the little blue-eyed princess became the heir to an empire.

In light of her new standing, the young royal began receiving instruction on constitutional history from Henry Marten, the vice provost of Eton. He impressed upon her that the monarchy grew stronger through adaptability and stressed the importance of speaking directly to her subjects — lessons that have served the beloved leader well during her 63-year reign.

In 1939, Her Majesty’s life took another pivotal turn when she first set eyes on her very own Prince Charming: dashing Prince Philip of Greece. Their courtship was the stuff of fairy tales, with the handsome naval cadet growing more enchanted with the princess with each meeting.

Philip’s proposal in 1946 shocked the king and queen who wanted the pair to wait to wed, but Her Majesty was determined and married her love in 1947 — and their romance is still going strong 69 years later!

PHOTOS: Prince William Taking Paternity Leave And 24 Other Things You Didn’t Know About The Royal Birth

The newlyweds started a family, with Prince Charles arriving in 1948, followed by Princess Anne in 1950 — but tragedy struck in 1952 with King George VI’s sudden death.

While still mourning her dear father, Queen Elizabeth assumed the throne, and her coronation occurred in 1953.

Buckingham Palace’s royal brood expanded with the arrivals of her final two children, Princes Andrew and Edward in 1960 and 1964, but instead of being Her Majesty’s greatest joy, her four children have been her biggest heartache!

Rumors about Princess Anne‘s bed-hopping, Prince Andrew‘s underage sex scandals and Prince Edward’s secret gay life have filled the queen with anguish, but Prince Charles is her greatest disappointment.

PHOTOS: 14 Racy Secrets & Scandals Of The Royal Family

Instead of enjoying her golden years — and doting on her adorable great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte — Her Majesty has been forced to thwart her son’s palace coup and declare her grandson, Prince William and his wife, Kate, her official successors!

“William and Kate MUST become the new king and queen,” she told her aides. “They are the only hope for the monarchy to survive.

“Charles CANNOT be allowed to rule. He is a killer. He has Diana’s blood on his hands.”

Elizabeth is infuriated her oldest son and his wife, Camilla, made a grab for power last fall! But, more importantly, the queen is devastated over evidence presented to a tribunal that proves Charles murdered his first wife, the source says.

PHOTOS: Prince William & Kate Meet Jay-Z & Beyonce At Nets Basketball Game

A new autopsy reveals Princess Diana was not fatally injured when the Mercedes carrying her and boyfriend Dodi Fayed crashed in Paris. The coroner found traces of the deadly poison saxitoxin in Diana’s

organs.

“A lethal injection of saxitoxin was administered while [Diana] was still alive — shortly after the crash — which caused paralysis and respiratory failure,” said the coroner in the new report. “We must conclude the subject was the victim of a homicide.”

But despite her many sorrows and heartaches, Elizabeth marches on and does her duty.

And now, as her time on the throne draws to a close, this unsinkable lady is being celebrated by the British people — and the rest of the world — for a job well done.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.