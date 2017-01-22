Meghan Markle’s Drunk & Violent Brother Blames Domestic Attack As A ‘Mistake’

The deadbeat brother of Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle refused to show remorse for his arrest after drunkenly holding a gun to a woman’s head — which could see him jailed for up to SIX years!

In a bombshell interview with RadarOnline.com, Tom Markle Jr., 50, made excuses for the cowardly domestic attack on his girlfriend Darlene Blount, 36, on Jan. 12.

“It was unloaded. There were no bullets in it,” he claimed of the illegal deadly weapon. “Everyone makes mistakes. This time I made a bad one but we all do.”

Radar learned that a panicked Darlene called the cops after a booze-fueled argument at home spiraled out of control.

An enraged Tom, a window fitter by trade, grabbed his gun and pressed it to her head in an attempt to make her leave, a police report states.

In fear, Darlene ran and locked herself in the bathroom before frantically calling the authorities — who arrested Harry’s potential future brother-in-law at the scene!

In an astonishing case for defense, Tom — who confessed to downing rum, vodka and beers on the night of the altercation — shifted the blame on the flame-haired royal!

“If I drink that much, the amount I had that night, then I do have a problem with alcohol. I’ve been really dumb and really stupid.”

“Harry has made a few [mistakes] in his time and learnt from them. I just need the same chance,” Tom begged.

“The last thing I would ever want to do is put a black mark on [Meghan’s] situation with the royals.

“Marriage and kids is on the cards for her and Harry, and I still want to go to the wedding if they’ll let me!”

Palace insiders are buzzing that Harry, 32, is getting engaged to the Suits actress, 35, and that they are already planning a June wedding .

“Harry truly believes that he’s found ‘the one’ in Meghan,” a source squealed. “This is the first time that everything feels so right. He and Meghan have already discussed marriage and what kind of wedding they’d like.”

But bloated red-head Tom could end up behind bars and miss out on the royal wedding, if he’s found guilty of the two charges he’ll face in court on Feb. 13 in Grants Pass, Oregon.

One of which, unlawful use of a weapon, is a class C felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years in jail and a fine of $125,000.

As well as one count of menacing domestic violence, a misdemeanor that carries a max penalty of a year in prison and $6,250 fine!

Still shaken by the ordeal, Darlene troublingly told Radar, “I regret calling the cops now.

“I’ve been asked to get a restraining order against Tom but I’m not going to do that.”

