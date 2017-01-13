You Got Served! Paula Deen’s Brother-In-Law Slapped With ‘Pedophile’ Suit

Paula Deen’s brother-in-law has been served with a lawsuit that alleges he preyed upon a child sex victim while serving as a priest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Henry Groover III – the brother of Deen’s second husband, Michael Groover and a Dominican priest – was served with the bombshell lawsuit in Savannah Georgia, around noon on January 12. And from the looks of it, he was not happy.



As Radar reported, Groover is at the center of a series of lurid claims in the new civil suit brought by Ancil Harvey Gordon III, and his wife, Heather Amanda Gordon.

The couple has claimed in their complaint that Ancil was victimized by Groover as a young child.

“From the years 1983 to present … [Groover] lured and otherwise enticed the minor Ancil Havery Gordon III into the illegial sexual acts,” the document alleges, claiming that Groover even “used LSD, alcohol, MDMA, cocaine and other illicit substances to lure and otherwise attract” the boy.

Gordon claims that he has “endured grievous personal injury and continues to this day” and experienced “extreme anguish which has affected every element of his life,” and that his wife has suffered too.

The Gordons claim they are bringing the lawsuit because Deen’s brother-in-law “has now moved his residence to a location” near their home, which “allows the defendant to continuously observe the plaintiff’s family,” including their children, according to the complaint. They’re asking for a jury trial to determine monetary damages.

This isn’t Groover’s first embarrassing run-in with the law, however.

In 2003, he was arrested for “sexual battery” after “exposing himself” to a cop in New Orleans.

At the time, the lawsuit claims, he was “well known to some in the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan area as a pedophile and sexual predator,” and the area was a “well-known pickup area for people, mostly males, attempting to engage in public sex acts.”

Deen previously called Groover her “spiritual advisor” in one of her books.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.