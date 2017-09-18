Carson Daly’s Beloved Mother Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack

Beloved TV host and Hollywood mother Pattie Daly Caruso died of a sudden heart attack early this Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned from Desert Sun reports.

Caruso was known for her bubbly personality as well as for her longtime independent interview show, Valley Views. She was also the cofounder of Media Mavens, and most notoriously, the supportive mother of NBC personality Carson Daly.

“Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit, and her love of life,” the family said. “She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity,” read a statement shared by Daly Caruso’s close family.

Daly Caruso was 73 when she passed earlier this weekend in her Palm Desert home.

Longtime pals voiced their grief over the TV star’s passing and took to social media to share their greatest memories of the beloved star.

Her son, Daly, 44, is yet to comment on the sad incident.

