‘More Therapy!’ Paris Jackson’s Family DESPERATE To Send Star Back To Rehab

Paris Jackson has been living on her own as an adult for some time now, but the blonde bombshell daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, has changed almost everything about herself in the process!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the family desperately is trying to get her back into a rehab facility, fearing she’s totally fallen off the wagon mentally and physically!

According to sources, members of the Jackson clan are convinced Paris needs “a lot more therapy” and are worried about a “total breakdown that could destroy her.”

Rumor has it they’ll tread lightly but sternly in an effort to convince the teen to a 24-hour rehab facility.

“She’s 18, so she’s technically an adult. It’s a little like with Michael, we couldn’t force him, but we could kind of push,” Radar’s source exclusively revealed.

Meanwhile, Paris’ relationship with boyfriend Michael Snoddy is getting serious — and the family does NOT approve.

According to a source, “When Paris is with Michael, she’s very rebellious – chain smoking, cursing like a sailor. And she is getting more tattoos and piercings, which also really worries her ultra-conservative family.”

As previously reported by Radar, Paris and Snoddy met at an A.A. meeting. And recently, Paris has been posting photos on Instagram that suggest that she may have fallen back into old habits!

“Paris’ family is certain that she is drinking and smoking pot. They believe that Snoddy is the reason for this and worry that he will be her downfall,” the source told Radar. “In fact, Paris has even lost touch with her sober coach because she believes that Snoddy is all the support that she needs!”

And if that wasn’t bad enough, the source insisted that Snoddy is also preventing is wealthy lady-love from having contact with the close-knit Jackson clan!

Last summer, Paris and Snoddy moved into together – into a property under that Jackson family trust that was once lived in by the young beauty’s famous father!

“Jermaine and Randy went to the house recently, but when they rang the bell they were shocked because they were told to go away and not disturb the honeymooners,” said source.

“They live in a space above a four-car garage that is decorated with photos of Michael and the Jackson 5’s golden years, with a wall painting of Michael as Peter Pan. It includes an office, master-sized bedroom and a bathroom. They also have access to the full mansion, including a chef’s kitchen, a recording studio and movie theater.”

“He’s never had a life this good & it’s killing grandmother Katherine!” said the source.

