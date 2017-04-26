Paris Desperate To Save Her ‘Total Recluse’ Aunt Janet Amid Divorce Drama

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Janet Jackson has been pushing everyone away for months — not just her soon-to-be ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, but also members of her own famous family.

“Everyone’s desperately worried about Janet,” an insider revealed, noting the “Control” singer “used to be the strong one who would rally everyone together.”

But that’s all changed.

“Now she’s a total recluse who won’t pick up her phone and lives life virtually in solitary confinement,” said the insider.

However, loved ones refuse to sit back and let Jackson, 50, lock herself away — whether she likes it or not.

Leading the charge to help is her 19-year-old niece Paris Jackson, who’s got a whole new healthy and positive outlook on life at the moment.

“Paris even offered to move in and help with the baby,” said a source.

As Radar reported, Jackson and her Qatari businessman husband split not long after their son Eissa was born in January.

The two are currently going through a divorce and custody battle over the newborn.

