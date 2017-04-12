‘Caitlyn’s Right, OJ Is Guilty!’ Nicole Brown Simpson’s Nephew Backs Jenner’s Claims

Caitlyn Jenner says she thinks OJ Simpson is guilty, and Nicole Brown Simpson’s nephew Sean Brown told RadarOnline.com he agrees!

The reality star made the shocking allegation in her new book, The Secrets of My Life, and Brown spoke out to Radar in support of her stunning allegation.

“Caitlyn’s point of view certainly makes sense,” Brown – the son of Nicole’s sister Denise – told Radar. “My family and I have always believed OJ is guilty.”

“I absolutely think OJ’s guilty, and I think there were people who knew he was guilty,” he continued.

As for who believed Simpson was secretly a killer, Jenner laid out a stunning claim in her upcoming memoir, Secrets of My Life, a copy of which was obtained exclusively by Radar.

She alleges that “Dream Team” member Robert Kardashian may have confessed that he didn’t think Simpson was totally innocent during a car ride together in the late 90’s. (As Kardashian fans know, Caitlyn — then known as Bruce — was married to Kris, who was Robert’s ex-wife and the mother of his four children: future reality stars Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.)

“I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial,” Caitlyn, now 67, claims Robert told her. (O.J. was found guilty of manslaughter in a 1998 civil trial.)

“The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,” Caitlyn continues.

As for Sean Brown, he’s not sure whether Kardashian truly saw a dark side to the former NFL star turned acquitted murderer.

“I don’t know. I was only 7 years old,” he told Radar. “I was so young, and we were sheltered from it.”

But Jenner had a front row seat. She wrote in her book that Simpson “was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them.”

“I believe he got away with two savage murders,” she concluded.

Now, with Simpson’s parole release looming, Brown said he and his family are trying to move forward with their lives as best they can.

“I absolutely try not to think about that,” he said. “I have a new family and I try to keep that [part of my life] as separate as I can.”

Story developing.

