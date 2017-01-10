Nick Viall SLAMMED For Dumping One-Night Stand Liz: ‘He Didn’t Handle It Gracefully!’

Nick Viall sent home one-night stand Liz Sandoz when he questioned her intentions for joining the show after their romp. Although Bachelor nation agreed with his decision, the castoff’s sister exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that The Bachelor star was too harsh!

“The whole thing is unfortunate,” Koryn Rigotti told Radar. “He didn’t handle it gracefully. He could’ve handled it with more kindness. It is what it is.”

Viall met Sandoz at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding in February 2016. Viall asked for her phone number after the two spent the night together, but Sandoz refused to give it to him.

The Bachelor star questioned her decision to join the show since she had “several months” to reach out. He even worried that she could be “using their past to be on TV.”

“That’s definitely not true,” Rigotti said of her sister using him to be on the show. “We talked through that when she found out he was The Bachelor. She was truly interested in seeing if she should give him a chance.”

She explained how Sandoz didn’t want Viall’s number at the time because she “was not at the right time in her life to commit to a relationship.”

“She’s a very positive, kind person,” she said of her sister. “She’s quick to forgive and realize it is what it is. She isn’t wallowing in her sorrow. She’s like, ‘Yeah it stinks and hard to watch.’ That doesn’t define her as a person.”

On the most recent episode, Sandoz defended her decision to sign up for the show.

“Maybe you asked for my phone number, but I didn’t really know you,” she said. “That’s why I’m here, because I want the opportunity. As much as I could’ve gotten your number in the last 8 months I also knew you were off shooting Paradise. I didn’t want the wrong impression to come off. I don’t like phone conversations.”

But Viall didn’t buy it, as he responded, “I think about the night that we had and how much fun we had. To me, I had a great time. When you made the decision I said goodbye. Thinking about the relationships I’ve been forming… there are other things going on with the other women. I have the clarity I’ve been looking for and I just don’t think we have a future.”

