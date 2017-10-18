More Trouble

NeNe’s Nightmare! Leakes Losing ‘Fashion Police Job’

News comes on the heels of son’s drug crisis and her rape rant scandals.

By
Posted on

Nene Leakes has gone from top of her game to down in the dumps and the official end of Fashion Police — and her gig on the show — means her life won’t exactly be looking up after a series of shocking scandals!

Melissa Rivers has decided to pull the plug on the E! program her late mom Joan Rivers, who died during a botched surgery in 2014, launched in the ‘90s and helped evolve into a fashion entertainment staple as a talk show.

News that Fashion Police: The Farewell will air on Nov. 27, making it Leakes’ last appearance on the show, caps off a tumultuous week for the reality star.

PHOTOS: Drugs, Jail & Sex! 20 Juicy NeNe Leakes Secrets & Scandals Exposed

As RadarOnline.com reported, Leakes, 49, created an uproar when she told a female heckler at a live performance for “The Great Xscape Tour”: “I hope your Uber driver rapes you’re a** tonight b***h.”

Leakes, who later apologized but dismissed the incident as a “breakdown—a moment,” was canned from the tour.

Some of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars are now refusing to film the reality show with her, insiders exclusively told Radar.

Shockingly, that isn’t the only bad news Leakes has faced lately!

PHOTOS: What Fight? NeNe Leakes Parties In NY After Brawl As Wendy Williams Refuses To Discuss It On Air

Days after her heckling scandal exploded, the star’s son, 28-year-old Bryson “Brice” Bryant, was caught on camera partying with friends while surrounded by drug paraphernalia.

“We went back to his place after the bars and we chilled for a couple hours,” a source in Atlanta previously told Radar.

“We drank and were taking shots, smoking marijuana, cigarettes — there was snorting of cocaine on his end.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Comments