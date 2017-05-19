Fresh Facts: Rihanna & Chris Brown’s Bloody Brawl RE-EXPOSED

Two star-crossed lovers who shot to fame at a young age, Rihanna and Chris Brown both had childhoods marred by domestic violence.

As their careers grew and their relationship blossomed, the power couple seemed destined for greatness. But rumors of cheating and jealousy led to tragedy.

On February 7, 2009, Brown assaulted Rihanna on the way home from a pre-Grammy party.

“He smashed her face into the window of the car,” said Melissa Cronin, Radar’s Editor in Chief. “He even bit her ear at one point.”

Fans rallied behind Rihanna and turned on Brown, but the relationship was not over yet. From bar room brawls with Drake to scandalous social media posts, National ENQUIRER follows the tangled web endlessly connecting Rihanna and Chris Brown.

National Enquirer Investigates: Rihanna and Chris Brown airs Saturday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

