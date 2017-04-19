‘Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Whitney Thore’s Roommate Once Arrested For Assault!

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore hangs out with an interesting — and possibly dangerous — cast of characters.

RadarOnline can exclusively reveal that the TLC reality personality’s roommate Buddy Bell, 33, was arrested on a slew of serious charges related to a shocking 2014 incident.

According to the Raleigh Police Department in North Carolina, the sidekick — legally known as Luby Bell — assaulted a police officer at the Memorial Auditorium at 10:30 pm on January 30 of that year.

Records indicate that rock band Queens of the Stone Age performed at the venue that night.

Bell was charged with assaulting a government official, second-degree trespassing, resisting a public officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, the Wave County Criminal Court confirmed to Radar.

The reality star, who moved in with Thore, 33, in 2015 and has been a regular presence on her show ever since, was ultimately convicted of the disorderly conduct charge, and given a 45-day probation and $380 fine.

Radar previously revealed that Thore’s ex boyfriend Lennie Alehat also had a sordid criminal past, including a DWI for driving over three times the legal limit.

