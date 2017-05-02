Kim Leaves Kanye! Inside Their Biggest Fight EVER

Kim Kardashian left more than just her diamonds at home when she arrived solo to NYC’s Met Gala last night – she also left behind her troubled hubby, Kanye West! And although the 39-year-old Yeezy rapper cited “stress” as his reason for not attending, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that it was actually Kardashian’s decision to boot her baby-daddy, after the two of them had an epic fight.

“Kim really cannot go anywhere with Kanye because they are not getting along at all. He is always trying to upstage her and they are just not in a good place in their marriage right now,” a Kardashian family insider told Radar.

According to the source, the parents to North, 3, and Saint West, 1, are at war over the ongoing construction of their new mega-mansion as well as Kardashian’s desire to have more children . And now,

they are also now quarreling over the 36-year-old KUWTK star’s body obsession!

After Kardashian was photographed with cellulite while on vacation last week, the insider told Radar that “she is in complete meltdown mode over the non-stop body shaming she has gotten.”

“She desperately wants to get more liposuction and cool sculpting to fix her body issues and it has caused a lot of tension with Kanye,” the insider said. “He refuses to let her go under the knife anymore!” (As Radar has reported, West’s mom Donda died after a plastic surgery procedure in 2007.)

However, as Radar has reported, the recent drop in show ratings have added a lot of pressure to Kardashian’s already hectic lifestyle and the insider said that it is ALSO causing problems between her and West.

“Kim is totally affected by all of this and it has caused her to really take a good look at herself,” said the insider.

“She knows that she cannot let herself go right now because the show depends on her to look good. She cannot stand to see all of this hate she is getting and it is starting to affect her entire life.”

