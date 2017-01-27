‘TODAY’ Show Bloodbath! Beloved Hosts Booted To Make Room For Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly’s TODAY show arrival is already causing chaos, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly is set to either replace Hoda Kotb and Kathy Lee Gifford’s 10 a.m. time slot, or take over the 9 a.m. hour with Tamron Hall and Al Roker, according to Page Six

“Everyone has been left in the dark and no one knows why there’s such a disruption when shows are doing so well across the board,” a source explained to the publication.

“People are pissed,” a second source added. “The third hour was beating every syndicated show across the board. They were in over their head and bit off more than they can chew when they hired Megyn.”

Kelly, 46, will start her slot in September.

Radar first reported that Kelly in talks to take over the 9 a.m. slot earlier this month, when an insider revealed that “everyone is just on edge, all the time” about their jobs.

Meanwhile, a “terrified” Savannah Guthrie is still on maternity leave. It is unknown when she will return.

A rep for NBC did not return Page Six’s requests for comment.

