Megan Markle Gushes About Harry In First Tell-All Interview: ‘We’re In Love’

Meghan Markle has finally spoken out about her secretive relationship with Prince Harry, saying they are happy and in love as ever!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Suits actress sat down for a tell-all interview with Vanity Fair, in which she revealed that while dealing with the media attention surrounding her relationship with Harry has been challenging, it’s all been worth it, because she they are in love.

The pair met in July of 2016 in London through a group of friends. They recently went on a romantic trip to Botswana, and even sparked rumors of an engagement!

“We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception,” said the star. “Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

Saying that dealing with the fame has been “challenging,” Markle admitted, “at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

While Markle was used to the spotlight before her royal relationship, she claimed that the media attention has risen in the past few months. “Right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

As Radar previously reported, Harry even had to file a statement urging the press to stop harassing his Hollywood girlfriend!

It’s alright because “I don’t read any press,” said Markle. It’s just “noise.”

Royal insider Sally Bedell Smith confessed to Vanity Fair that while Markle would be the first American in over 80 years to marry into the British royal family, the stakes are much lower with Harry than with William (since he is fifth in line to the throne) so it is unlikely that Queen Elizabeth would oppose if the Prince did choose to propose.

“The Queen is remarkably open-minded and she’s very tolerant,” Smith claimed. Although she comes from “a very middle-class family,” if they are “well suited, then they should proceed.”

Concluded Markle: “We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours.”

“We’re happy,” added the star. “Personally, I love a great love story.”

