Pop-Star Rising? Madonna’s Adopted Son David Sings ‘Better Than She Does!’

Is Madonna raising the next big pop-star?

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Madonna’s adopted son, David Banda, 12, is a bit of a shining star himself. A source even told Straight Shuter that the young boy is a wonderful singer, dancer and actor!

“David is really talented,” claimed the insider. “He knows all of his mom’s songs and even Madonna would agree that he sings them better than she does.”

David, whose father is Guy Ritchie, is one of Madonna’s six children.

The iconic singer, 59, was married to the filmmaker, 49, from 2000 to 2008. Since then, she’s adopted more children of her own.

Continued the source of Madonna’s talented child: “David can also dance and is interested in taking acting lessons.”

Could David Banda become the next Justin Bieber? Doting mom Madonna surely thinks so! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

